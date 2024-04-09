ADVERTISEMENT

Offices of poll observers begin functioning

April 09, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Offices of the general observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Lok Sabha elections and the police observers in charge of law and order have started functioning.

Rajeev Ranjan is the general observer for the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency and Ashish Joshi for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Mr. Ranjan’s office is in room no. 305 of the Government Guest House, Thycaud, while Mr. Joshi’s office is in room no. A 204 in ‘A’ block of the District Collectorate. The visiting time is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mr. Ranjan’s office can be contacted on 9188925515; genobsatl2024@gmail.com

Mr. Joshi’s office can be contacted on 9188925514; genobstvm2024@gmail.com

Rajeev Swaroop is the police observer for both the constituencies. His office is in room no. 303 of the Government Guest House, Thycaud. It can be contacted on 9188925516; polobstvm2024@gmail.com

