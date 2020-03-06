Officers hail SIC order

An order of the State Information Commission (SIC) barring parting of personal information about a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) to an association representing goods carriers has been termed a morale booster for Motor Vehicles Department officials deployed in traffic enforcement duties.

Office-bearers of tipper lorry and private bus operators’ associations often pester Regional Transport Offices with such ‘irrelevant’ information to tarnish the image of personnel acting tough on rule violations such as overloading and reckless driving. There have been instances of a few such associations pasting defamatory posters against officials at public spaces and even near houses of such officials. Such associations have also taken out rallies to houses of officials who do not yield to their pressure tactics. The SIC order is a deterrent to such pressure tactics, said a senior MVD official.

The SIC order came on an appeal filed by an office-bearer of the Kerala Taurus Tipper Association seeking information about a host of questions, including copies of diploma certificate, workshop-experience certificate, wage register, and muster roll of an MVI attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Enforcement Regional Transport Officer (RTO) office.

The MVD contended before the commission that the office-bearer’s aim was to intimidate straightforward officials (like the MVI) and that he had sought such information about many other officials too of the department with this objective.

The commission, in its order, said the Right to Information (RTI) was a sacred right, using which people could seek information.