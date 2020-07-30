Officer removed from probe team

The Union Ministry of Finance has removed Joint Commissioner, Customs, Aneish P. Rajan from the team investigating the smuggling of gold in air cargo shipments addressed to the UAE consulate here.

Officials said the Centre transferred Mr. Rajan to the Nagpur zone. It had also said in its order that the government would accept no representation from the officer until he took charge in his new post on or before August 30.

Customs officials said Mr. Rajan had got into trouble with the Ministry after television channels reported that he had denied that the Chief Minister’s Office had intervened on behalf of the accused in the smuggling case.