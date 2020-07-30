Kerala

Officer removed from probe team

The Union Ministry of Finance has removed Joint Commissioner, Customs, Aneish P. Rajan from the team investigating the smuggling of gold in air cargo shipments addressed to the UAE consulate here.

Officials said the Centre transferred Mr. Rajan to the Nagpur zone. It had also said in its order that the government would accept no representation from the officer until he took charge in his new post on or before August 30.

Customs officials said Mr. Rajan had got into trouble with the Ministry after television channels reported that he had denied that the Chief Minister’s Office had intervened on behalf of the accused in the smuggling case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 11:49:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/officer-removed-from-probe-team/article32234560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY