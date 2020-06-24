Officer held on bribery charge

IDUKKI

24 June 2020 22:40 IST

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Devikulam range officer Sinil V.S. on the charge of accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a farmer for cutting tree branches in the Cardamom Hill Reserve area.

The farmer approached the VACB after the officer sought a bribe of ₹10,000. Marked currency notes were handed over to the range officer when he reached the farm and the VACB officials arrested him.

Advertising

Advertising