Kerala

Officer held on bribery charge

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Devikulam range officer Sinil V.S. on the charge of accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a farmer for cutting tree branches in the Cardamom Hill Reserve area.

The farmer approached the VACB after the officer sought a bribe of ₹10,000. Marked currency notes were handed over to the range officer when he reached the farm and the VACB officials arrested him.

