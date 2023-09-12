Office manual released

September 12, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Tuesday formally released the office manual published by the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

The manual contains the procedures, protocols and guidelines for the centralised allotment process of various entrance examinations. A software that provides students information on department examinations and allotment procedures was also launched on the occasion.

CEE Arun K. Vijayan and Joint Commissioners Baby Syla and Shabu S.J. were present.