Application invited for office management trainees

February 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited from candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribe for selecting Office Management Trainees at Punalur Tribal Development Office and Kollam/Alappuzha Tribal Extension Office.

The qualification required is SSLC and the age limit 18-35 years as on January 1, 2022. Graduates will receive a grace mark and the annual family income of applicants should not exceed ₹one lakh. The monthly honorarium is ₹10,000 and the last date for submitting applications is February 15. For more details, contact 0475-2222353.

