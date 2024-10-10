Office bearers of Kerala Film Producers Association booked

The Ernakulam Central police on Thursday registered a case against 11 office bearers and members of the Kerala Film Producers Association based on a complaint by a woman producer.

The First Information Report was registered after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the complaints against film personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee recorded the statement of the survivor and directed the Ernakulam Central police to register a case.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (acts, words, or gestures that are intended to insult a woman’s modesty).

