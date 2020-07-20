Offering vavubali with the help of online tutorials

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 July 2020 17:44 IST

Following COVID-19 curbs, people conduct rituals on house premises

Social media platforms, entrepreneurs and priests helped devout Hindus perform Karkkidaka vavubali from the comfort of their apartment complexes and homes on Monday.

Vavubali, observed in reverence to one’s ancestors, is normally performed at bali ghats in Thiruvallom in the State capital, Ivarmadom, near Thiruvilwamala, Thirunavaya in Malappuram and Thirunelli in Wayanad, on the banks of the Periyar at Aluva, on beaches such as Shanghumghom and Varkala Papanasham in the capital and Thirumullavaram in Kollam and waterbodies across the State under the guidance of priests on the new moon day in the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam. But, the guidelines issued by the government due to the pandemic forced people to carry out the rituals in the precincts of their residences.

As public places were out of bounds, the ‘Illam’ (home) from among the places most preferred by the ancestors — ‘Illam’, ‘Vallam’ (Thiruvallam), ‘Nelli’ ‘Thirunelli’— emerged the preferred choice. In the capital, those staying in apartment complexes such as Nandini Gardens at Fort hired priests to guide them in the rituals.

Step-by-step videos

Social media also came in handy for many. Step-by-step videos on the performance of the rites were available on YouTube, other social media platforms and WhatsApp.

Collecting essentials needed for ‘Balitharpanam’ that involves making offerings in memory of one’s dead ancestors was another challenge.

While some shops selling ayurvedic herbs came up with Balitharpanam kits, entrepreneurs like C. Jagdish, who runs a shop selling puja materials and fancy items in front of the Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Devi temple here, delivered the ingredients at the doorstep of people for ₹75 a kit.

“The kit had raw rice, ghee, sesame, cherula flowers (mountain knot grass), sandal, darbha grass, two plantain leaves, pavithrakettu (a ring made of darbha grass), banana and three types of flowers. It came in handy and we offered the bali on our house premises with the help of the online tutorial,” says C. Lakshmi Bai of Pappanamcode.

500 kits

“We expected 100 orders, but were able to provide 500 kits. We stopped taking orders after 7 p.m. on Sunday due to dearth of ingredients like seasame and flowers,” says Mr. Jagdish. His son, Karthik and friend Hari Kumar helped him to deliver the kits while his wife Bindhu managed the affairs from home.

Temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board made arrangements to offer tilahomam and pithrupuja, a ritual conducted as an alternative to offering bali in person. Bookings were made online and there was a good response for these from devotees.