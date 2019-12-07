Of self-discovery and yearning for knowledge

The image of Bhutan being the only country in the world with a Gross Happiness Index as opposed to Gross Domestic Index is so widely marketed that one is taken by surprise at the protagonist of a Bhutanese film having a deeply dissatisfying existence.

In fact, one of the other major characters ask him exactly this at a pivotal point in the film, questioning him for seeking happiness overseas when he is living in Bhutan.

Lunana : A Yak in the Classroom, screened in the World Cinema category on the first day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), is one of those films where one does not know where fact ends and fiction begins. Set in one of the world’s remotest schools, it is as much a story about a whole community’s yearning for a better education for their children as it is about the journey of self-discovery of a youth, who never really wanted to be there.

Ugyen, who lives in the capital Thimphu, is like any other youth, glued to his phone and his iPod. He wishes to migrate to Australia, where he dreams of becoming a musician. But, he has the government’s compulsory teaching service to fulfil, and is sent to a remote school at Lunana.

When he meets the children, who are actual students of the school, things change.

Debut movie

Director Pawo Choyning Dorji, who has been an active presence in Bhutanese cinema as a producer and assistant director, makes his debut with Lunana. His background as a photographer, who travels extensively across his country, led him to this striking subject. Having got his hands on the material, he does not take many risks, choosing to stick to a straight, slightly predictable narrative, although the shooting process itself was filled with many a risk.

Most important of this being the dependence on solar power for the shooting, and the short window available before the onset of winter.

Interspersed with the narrative are the evocative songs of yak herders, which also mirror some of the philosophy of the movie. Some of the classroom scenes are delightful, like when he teaches the alphabetIf all the mirth was not enough, there is literally a yak in Ugyen’s classroom, yet it is not the yak in the title.