Of 551 ‘Raveendran title deeds’ cancelled, just 69 issued in nearly two years

October 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

Twenty-one months after it announced the cancellation of 551 ‘Raveendran title deeds’ in nine villages in Idukki, including the Kanan Devan Hills (KDH) village in Munnar, the government has distributed only 69 titles to the landholders. When the title deeds were cancelled in January 2022, a Revenue department order had stated that the government would distribute new title deeds within two months. However, the process is still ongoing.

The controversial title deeds known as ‘Raveendran Pattayams’ were allegedly issued illegally by M.I. Raveendran, the then additional tahsildar, in 1999.

‘60 being processed’

According to officials, the Revenue department has completed the cancellation process of nearly 500 of the 551 Raveendran title deeds issued. “Sixty-nine new title deeds have been distributed. Sixty are being processed and will be distributed soon,” said a senior Revenue department official.

“The Revenue department has received only 264 applications for new title deeds. The other title deed holders are yet to apply for new title deeds,” said the official. “The cancellation and distribution of new title deeds has been a huge effort. The Raveendran title deeds were issued over 24 yearsago and many people have handed over the titles or sold the land,” said the official.

‘Govt. can regularise’

Mr. Raveendran said the title deeds were distributed in an event inaugurated by the then Chief Minister. “The title deeds were issued as per a government directive. If there are any issues, the government can easily regularise the title deeds,” he said.

Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rasak Chooravelil said the government’s new Land Amendment Act and regularisation of constructions in Idukki would meet the same fate of Raveendran Pattayams. “The government can easily regularise the title deeds through an order. But no steps have been taken for that,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

The Idukki district leadership of Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Communist Party of India (CPI) had opposed the decision to cancel the title deeds.

