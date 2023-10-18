HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Of 551 ‘Raveendran title deeds’ cancelled, just 69 issued in nearly two years

When the title deeds were cancelled in January 2022, the GO had said that new title deeds would be distributed within two months. The Revenue department has received only 264 applications for new title deeds till date

October 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram

Twenty-one months after it announced the cancellation of 551 ‘Raveendran title deeds’ in nine villages in Idukki, including the Kanan Devan Hills (KDH) village in Munnar, the government has distributed only 69 titles to the landholders. When the title deeds were cancelled in January 2022, a Revenue department order had stated that the government would distribute new title deeds within two months. However, the process is still ongoing.

The controversial title deeds known as ‘Raveendran Pattayams’ were allegedly issued illegally by M.I. Raveendran, the then additional tahsildar, in 1999.

‘60 being processed’

According to officials, the Revenue department has completed the cancellation process of nearly 500 of the 551 Raveendran title deeds issued. “Sixty-nine new title deeds have been distributed. Sixty are being processed and will be distributed soon,” said a senior Revenue department official.

“The Revenue department has received only 264 applications for new title deeds. The other title deed holders are yet to apply for new title deeds,” said the official. “The cancellation and distribution of new title deeds has been a huge effort. The Raveendran title deeds were issued over 24 yearsago and many people have handed over the titles or sold the land,” said the official.

‘Govt. can regularise’

Mr. Raveendran said the title deeds were distributed in an event inaugurated by the then Chief Minister. “The title deeds were issued as per a government directive. If there are any issues, the government can easily regularise the title deeds,” he said.

Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rasak Chooravelil said the government’s new Land Amendment Act and regularisation of constructions in Idukki would meet the same fate of Raveendran Pattayams. “The government can easily regularise the title deeds through an order. But no steps have been taken for that,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

The Idukki district leadership of Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Communist Party of India (CPI) had opposed the decision to cancel the title deeds.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.