Odissi in pure classical form lifts Virasat festival in Palakkad

Odissi danseuse Madhulita Mohapatra showcases her subtle and graceful movements at the Koothambalam at Ahalia heritage village

Published - July 14, 2024 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Ahalia Heritage campus at Kanjikode, which has been hosting the ‘Virasat 2024’ festival which celebrates the confluence of traditional treatment and heritage since Thursday, had a mesmerising evening of Odissi dance on Sunday.

The Koothambalam at Ahalia heritage village witnessed the subtle and graceful movements of Odissi danseuse Madhulita Mohapatra as she transported the students and patients of Ahalia Ayurveda Medical College to a lyrical world of divine dance.

Winner of Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, Ms. Mohapatra introduced Odissi to the audience with an invocatory dance piece titled Shri Jagannath Ashtakam, invoking the blessings of Lord Jagannath of Puri, the main deity of Odissi dance. Through the opening dance piece that she choreographed, Ms. Mohapatra brought to life verses that extolled the deity that resides on the golden Nilachala hill.

A pure dance piece Janasammohini Pallavi followed, showcasing Ms. Mohapatra’s technical prowess and elegance. Through movements of grace and precision, she captivated the audience.

The highlight of the evening was the abhinaya piece Priye Charushile, based on Jayadev’s Geeta Govinda. As Krishna, consumed by remorse, pleaded for Radha’s forgiveness, Ms. Mohapatra’s portrayal was deeply moving. The scene where Krishna beseeches Radha to place her foot upon his head was performed with such sincerity that the audience could feel the intensity of his longing and devotion. The music in the evocative raga Puriya Dhanashree and Jhampa Tala, composed by Rupak Kumar Parida, added layers of emotional intensity to her performance.

The programme concluded with Shoonya Swaroopa, a philosophical piece inspired by verses from the Shvetasvatara Upanishad. This performance was a meditative exploration of the omnipresence and formlessness of the divine. Ms. Mohapatra’s portrayal of God’s presence in every aspect of nature, from dancing peacocks and prancing deer to pouring raindrops and flowing streams, was heart-touching. Her enactment of the episode where Krishna saves Draupadi’s honour was powerful, embodying the divine intervention with grace and poise.

It was a celebration of classical Odissi dance at its finest. Ms. Mohapatra, through her profound artistry and innate abhinaya quality, proved yet again that she is admired by critics and audiences alike across the world. She was recently honoured with the IIW She Inspires Award 2024 in the UK Parliament.

