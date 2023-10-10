Odisha man held on charge of attempting to abduct girl in Kerala

October 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested a man on charge of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl.

Both the accused and the girl are migrants. The accused was identified as Prashanth Malik, 40, of Odisha.

According to the police, he took the girl of a family from West Bengal to a nearby area but was noticed by local residents who alerted the police. The police took him into custody and slapped him with a case under the Pocso Act, while the girl was restored with her family.

