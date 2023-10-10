ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha man held on charge of attempting to abduct girl in Kerala

October 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested a man on charge of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl.

Both the accused and the girl are migrants. The accused was identified as Prashanth Malik, 40, of Odisha.

According to the police, he took the girl of a family from West Bengal to a nearby area but was noticed by local residents who alerted the police. The police took him into custody and slapped him with a case under the Pocso Act, while the girl was restored with her family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US