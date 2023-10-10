Odisha man held on charge of attempting to abduct girl in Kerala

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested a man on charge of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl.
Both the accused and the girl are migrants. The accused was identified as Prashanth Malik, 40, of Odisha.
According to the police, he took the girl of a family from West Bengal to a nearby area but was noticed by local residents who alerted the police. The police took him into custody and slapped him with a case under the Pocso Act, while the girl was restored with her family.
