Odakkuzhal Award for Sarah Joseph

KOCHI

03 January 2022 19:37 IST

Recognition for her novel Budhini

Writer Sarah Joseph has been selected for the Odakkuzhal Award 2021 for her novel Budhini.

This is the 51st Odakkuzhal Award, said a communication here. The award was instituted by poet G. Sankara Kurup and has been given away since 1968.

The award comprises ₹30,000 and a citation. It will be given away by critic M. Leelavathi on the 44th death anniversary of G. Sankara Kurup, which falls on February 2.

The Guruvayurappan Trust gives away the award, the communication added.