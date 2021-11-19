Ocular oncology dept. for MCC, says Minister

Health Minister Veena George has said that steps will be taken to start an ocular oncology unit at the Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery for providing treatment for eye cancer and tumours.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the Malabar Cancer Centre, Ms. George said the government was considering how much free treatment could be given to cancer patients.

Therapies

The MCC would develop more innovative therapies in the field of cancer treatment. She said the government would extend all possible support to the MCC’s ongoing research efforts.

The Minister assessed the progress of the construction work of the cancer centre. She directed those concerned to complete the construction as soon as possible.

A.N. Shamseer, MLA; MCC Director Satheesan Balasubramaniam; Additional Chief Secretary Asha Thomas; and Health Joint Secretary Sriram Venkataraman, accompanied the Minister during her visit to the MCC.