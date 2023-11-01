ADVERTISEMENT

October signs off with a rain bounty for Kerala

November 01, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State receives 1% extra rain in the month. IMD forecasts above normal rainfall for the State in November, while below normal rainfall is predicted for the rest of south India except coastal Karnataka

Dhinesh Kallungal

Kerala has reasons to cheer even as the southern States are keenly watching the progress of the northeast monsoon. The State has received 1% excess rainfall during October at a time when Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together experienced the sixth driest October in the past 123 years.

The latest long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentions above normal rainfall for Kerala during November, while below normal rainfall is predicted for the rest of south India except coastal Karnataka, where normal rainfall is expected. Kerala, which witnessed a drop of 34% rainfall during the southwest monsoon, was looking for some intense spells during October and November to wipe out the rainfall deficiency.

Moreover, above normal precipitation is imperative for the State not just for farming activities alone, but also to ensure water availability in major reservoirs where the storage level was precarious during the end of the southwest monsoon season. The water level which was hovering around 35% in the major reservoirs of Kerala during the first of October has now improved to close to 60%, aided by some intense spells.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to IMD sources, the retreating southwest monsoon has triggered some intense spells in the ghat regions of Kerala which improved the inflow to the reservoirs. Though the northeast monsoon set in over Kerala by the last week of October, the cyclone Hamoon over the Bay of Bengal has dragged the moisture away from the southern peninsular region. However, the southern peninsula, especially Kerala, is likely to receive some intense spells in the coming days with the strengthening of easterlies along with the influence of the cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, said IMD scientists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US