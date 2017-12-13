Ockhi relief in one component

The process of providing financial assistance of ₹20 lakh each in one component to the kin of those killed in Cyclone Ockhi will be expedited, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan said the victims who were not members of the Kerala State Fishermen’s Welfare Fund Board would also be eligible for the assistance.

Officials started collecting details of the victims by visiting the kin so that they would not have to visit offices for securing the assistance. A sum of ₹2 lakh each would be given from the Prime Minister’s relief fund. The seriously injured, who were unable to venture out into the sea, would get ₹5 lakh each. Those who suffered injuries would get ₹20,000 each.

Similarly, the government would ensure support for the parents of the deceased, their wards, and marriage assistance for unwed sisters. Relief would be provided to those who lost their fishing gear. None of the victims would be left out of the assistance package, he said.

Search ops to continue

Search operations for the missing with the cooperation of the Centre would continue. Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman had agreed to continue the search operations. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also positively responded to the State government request for support and promised to send a delegation to assess the havoc wreaked by the cyclone.

Officials had prepared reports to be furnished before the Central team arriving in the State. The State government had sought a relief package of ₹1,734 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund, he said.

The Health and Social Welfare Departments would conduct counselling sessions for the victims involving non-government organisations. Houses destroyed in the cyclone would be rebuilt under the Life mission. The government, in cooperation with the Indian Space Research Organisation, would take steps to ensure the safety of fishermen venturing into sea. Steps would be taken for registering boats, maintaining the list of fishermen, providing GPS in boats, and a warning system.

Ministers had donated one month’s salary to the special relief fund. Government employees had been requested to donate three days’ salary, he said.