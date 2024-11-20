 />
Occupants of more reported Waqf holdings approach Kerala govt. for relief

Some occupants of reported Waqf holdings in Chavakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Thaliparamba have petitioned government in the wake of the Munambam protest

Published - November 20, 2024 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi

Occupants of a few more reported Waqf properties have moved the State government to protect their holdings from being taken over by the Kerala State Waqf Board even as the government’s focus is on addressing the Munambam land issue.

The State government, which has convened a meeting on November 22 to find a solution to the Munambam issue, may also have to consider these complaints.

A few occupants of reported Waqf holdings in Chavakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Thaliparamba have petitioned the government in the wake of the Munambam protest.

While the reported Waqf properties in Chavakkad and Wayanad were of five acres each, the one at Taliparamba was spread over 600 acres.

The Kerala State Waqf Board served notices on a few occupants of these holdings by invoking Section 52 of the Waqf Act and Rule 79 of the Kerala State Waqf Rules. A preliminary inquiry by the board revealed that a few persons occupied and possessed the properties without its approval. The board has not taken any coercive steps in these cases but issued notices to the occupants seeking their views regarding the occupation and possession of the properties. The occupants were also offered opportunities to produce supporting documents to substantiate their claims, according to board sources.

No eviction notices were issued to any of the occupants in these cases and the board restricted itself to the preliminary step of issuing show cause notices. On receipt of such complaints, the government forwards the complaints to the board, which is a quasi-judicial agency, they said.

Besides issuing the show cause notice, the board has not initiated any action in Munambam, they said.

In case of evictions, the board would approach the District Collector to remove the encroachers from the Waqf land after completing the legal formalities, sources indicated.

Responding to the developments, government sources said such complaints were routinely referred to the board for appropriate action. There have been several instances of holdings of mosques and Waqf properties being encroached upon. Action would be initiated only in case of properties which had proper Waqf deeds, they said.

