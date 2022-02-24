Obtaining Centre’s nod for tunnel road a challenge before Kerala govt.

Ecologically sensitive areas, reserve forest come under project alignment

A Herculean effort lies in store for the State government to get clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the ambitious ₹2,043. 74 crore four-lane tunnel road project, an alternative to the Thamarassery Ghat Pass that connects Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

On Wednesday, the State Cabinet gave administrative sanction to the proposed four-lane road on Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route aimed at decongesting the existing ghat road. If the project turns into a reality, the distance from Kozhikode to Wayanad will be reduced to 54 km from the existing 85 km.

Sources said that MoEFCC and even the State's Department of Forest and Wildlife had not given a positive response to the project earlier considering the ecologically sensitive areas and reserve forest coming under the alignment of the proposed road. Besides, the region has been experiencing floods and rain-triggered landslips for the past few years.

However, the Cabinet had accepted the revised Detailed Project Report submitted by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. Funds for the project would be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, a government-owned financial institution, and a Special Purpose Vehicle would be floated to implement the project.

As per the proposal, a total of 12.2 hectares would be acquired for the road project. In addition, seven hectares will also have to be leased on a temporary basis for the purpose.

Ghat road in Wayanad | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The project entails the construction of an 8.11-km long double tunnel having a width of 10 m. A 625-m-long approach road in four lanes will also be constructed to connect the tunnel. Further, a 70-m bridge would have to be constructed across the Iruvanjippuzha.

An estimated ₹34.6 crore would be required to shift the facilities of government departments including that of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

Government sources said that the project would be beneficial not only to the hill regions of Kozhikode and Wayanad but also to Kannur and Malappuram districts. This apart, the connectivity would help promote tourism and industrial sectors.

Nearly 14,000 vehicles pass through the Thamarassery Ghat Pass daily and the vehicle volume increases to 20,000 during the festival season. Only an alternative road would ease traffic movement and goods transportation from Karnataka on the highway, they said.