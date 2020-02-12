Kerala

Obstetrics and gynaecology congress in Kottayam

More than 600 obstetricians, gynaecologists, and fertility experts to take part in event

The 42nd edition of the All Kerala Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology will begin in Kottayam on February 14.

The three-day event, being organised by the Kottayam Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) in association with the Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (KFOG), will see participation of more than 600 obstetricians, gynaecologists, and fertility experts from across the State and outside.

C.P. Vijayan, Controller of Examinations, Kerala University of Health Sciences, will inaugurate the conference at 6.30 p.m. on Friday. P. Gopeenathan, president, KFOG, will preside over the inaugural meeting.

Workshops

According to Bindu Sajith, organising secretary of the conference, the first day of the conclave will see six important workshops on labour and delivery management, infertility, gynaec oncology, foetal medicine, gynaec endoscopy, and vaginal surgery. Scientific sessions are scheduled for three days on diagnosis and management of various conditions in pregnancy, complications during childbirth, and foetal health, she said.

Philip J. Steer, International Faculty and Emeritus Professor, Imperial College of London, will address the conference on Artificial Intelligence, pregnancy app, and other revolutionary technologies in pregnancy care.

Kerala
