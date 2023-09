September 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State centre of Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI) will observe World Suicide Prevention Day in association with city-based voluntary organisation Sanjeevani at Visvesvaraya Bhavan on Sunday. IEI State centre chairman M. Jayaraju will inaugurate the programme.

