The cyber police have launched an investigation in connection with a person appearing naked during an online class conducted by the Kanhangad Iqbal Higher Secondary School.The police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a teacher of the school on Monday. The incident took place on January 18 when the teacher was taking a maths class for Plus One students. The miscreant had covered his face during the act. An emergency PTA meeting was convened at the school on Monday in the wake of the incident.Meanwhile, GeneralEducation Minister V.Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The Director of General Education has been directed to submit a report in this regard.
Obscenity during online class: Police launch probe
Staff Reporter
KASARAGOD,
January 24, 2022 20:42 IST
Minister seeks report on incident
