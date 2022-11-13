G.S. Gopikrishnan passes away

G.S. Gopikrishnan

G.S. Gopikrishnan, former Regional Bureau Head, Amrita TV, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He was 48. A resident of Enikkara, Mr. Gopikrishnan also worked with ACV News and Kaumudy TV. He passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital here where he was undergoing treatment. Mr. Gopikrishnan is a former district joint secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). He is survived by wife Nisha K. Nair (Public Relations Officer, Kerala Water Authority) and children Sivanarayanan and Padmanabhan. The body will be kept at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 12.45 p.m. on Monday. The cremation will be held at the Santhikavadam, Thycaud, at 2 p.m. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan condoled the death.