ADVERTISEMENT

OBCs get a budget provision of ₹145.7 crore

February 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Thursday earmarked a total of ₹145.7 crore for other backward classes (OBC), and ₹16 crore of which was allocated for various activities of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.

An amount of ₹6 crore was earmarked for various activities of the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from Scheduled Castes and Recommended Communities.

The Budget set apart ₹45 crore for educational schemes for the most backward communities among Other Eligible Communities, of which ₹5 crore will be for pre-matric assistance and ₹40 crore for post-matric assistance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the scenario where the Central government dispensed with the scheme of providing pre-matric scholarship to OBC students from Standards 1 to 8, a new scheme was announced in the State Budget, and ₹25 crore was earmarked for it.

The Budget earmarked ₹8 crore each for providing pre- and post-matric scholarships for OBC students.

An amount of ₹70 lakh was provided as share capital to Kerala State Pottery Manufacturing Marketing and Welfare Development Corporation Limited.

₹19.52 for minority welfare

The Budget set apart an amount of ₹6.52 crore for the Prof. Joseph Mundasseri Scholarship for meritorious students from SSLC to postgraduate level and civil service aspirants from minority communities. An amount of ₹13 crore was provided as share capital for the Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US