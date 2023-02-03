HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OBCs get a budget provision of ₹145.7 crore

February 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Thursday earmarked a total of ₹145.7 crore for other backward classes (OBC), and ₹16 crore of which was allocated for various activities of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.

An amount of ₹6 crore was earmarked for various activities of the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from Scheduled Castes and Recommended Communities.

The Budget set apart ₹45 crore for educational schemes for the most backward communities among Other Eligible Communities, of which ₹5 crore will be for pre-matric assistance and ₹40 crore for post-matric assistance.

In the scenario where the Central government dispensed with the scheme of providing pre-matric scholarship to OBC students from Standards 1 to 8, a new scheme was announced in the State Budget, and ₹25 crore was earmarked for it.

The Budget earmarked ₹8 crore each for providing pre- and post-matric scholarships for OBC students.

An amount of ₹70 lakh was provided as share capital to Kerala State Pottery Manufacturing Marketing and Welfare Development Corporation Limited.

₹19.52 for minority welfare

The Budget set apart an amount of ₹6.52 crore for the Prof. Joseph Mundasseri Scholarship for meritorious students from SSLC to postgraduate level and civil service aspirants from minority communities. An amount of ₹13 crore was provided as share capital for the Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.

Related Topics

state budget and tax

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.