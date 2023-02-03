OBCs get a budget provision of ₹145.7 crore

February 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Thursday earmarked a total of ₹145.7 crore for other backward classes (OBC), and ₹16 crore of which was allocated for various activities of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.

An amount of ₹6 crore was earmarked for various activities of the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from Scheduled Castes and Recommended Communities.

The Budget set apart ₹45 crore for educational schemes for the most backward communities among Other Eligible Communities, of which ₹5 crore will be for pre-matric assistance and ₹40 crore for post-matric assistance.

In the scenario where the Central government dispensed with the scheme of providing pre-matric scholarship to OBC students from Standards 1 to 8, a new scheme was announced in the State Budget, and ₹25 crore was earmarked for it.

The Budget earmarked ₹8 crore each for providing pre- and post-matric scholarships for OBC students.

An amount of ₹70 lakh was provided as share capital to Kerala State Pottery Manufacturing Marketing and Welfare Development Corporation Limited.

₹19.52 for minority welfare

The Budget set apart an amount of ₹6.52 crore for the Prof. Joseph Mundasseri Scholarship for meritorious students from SSLC to postgraduate level and civil service aspirants from minority communities. An amount of ₹13 crore was provided as share capital for the Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.