OBC reservation to Christian Nadar in Kerala to stay

The reservation in government jobs provided to Christian Nadar community recently by including them in the State OBC list would remain unchanged as the Supreme Court has upheld the State governments' right to modify the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list for providing reservation in employment to State services.

Those at the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes arrived at the conclusion after reviewing the Supreme Court order in the Maratha Reservation Case and evaluating its fallout in the State.

“The apex court order will not have any impact on the Christian Nadar community's recent inclusion in the OBC list as they would be provided reservation in employment from the general pool of Other Backward Communities. The caste-based reservation provided to the communities in the State would not exceed the 50 per cent cap even with the inclusion of the Christian Nadar community in the OBC list. Hence, Christian Nadar reservation will remain untouched by the apex court order,” said G. Sasidharan, chairman of the Commission.

Moreover, the supreme court had clarified that the States’ power to make reservations for any community or castes, the quantum of reservations, the nature of benefits and the kind of reservations would remain undisturbed except for the identification of the Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC) list, he said.

While the OBC list deals with the reservation of backward classes in employment in the State service, the SEBC deals with reservation for admissions in the educational institutions in State.

The apex court order, which struck down the reservation accorded to the Maratha community, has special relevance in the State as applications of over 50 communities are pending before the State Commission for inclusion in the OBC list. Currently, there are 74 communities in the list as notified under the Kerala State Subordinate Services Rules. It is on the recommendation of the Commission that the State notifies communities in the list. The Christian Nadar community was the latest one to be included in the OBC list after a recommendation from the commission. In its landmark judgement, the top court had also specified that the total reservation provided shall not exceed 50 as laid down earlier in the Indira Sawhney case.

The Commission is the statutory body for recommending the inclusion and examination of complaints of over-inclusion or under-inclusion of backward classes of citizens in the list. Its also tasked with the periodic evaluation of the degree of backwardness of the backward classes reservation in appointments or posts in the State services.