Oachira in festive splendour as Kettukazhcha renders traditional colour

September 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

Onattukara has been in the grip of festive fervour for the last few days, but the revelries hit a crescendo on Tuesday evening with the grand entry of ‘Nandikeshas’, huge bull effigies from various ‘karas’.

As part of Kettukazhcha, the famed car festival of Oachira Parabrahma Temple held on the day of Irupathettam Onam, an impressive array of cars were paraded at ‘padanilam’. There were nearly 200 ornate cars representing various 52 karas belonging to Karunagapally, Karthikapally, and Mavelikkara taluks spread across Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

Vishwaprajapathi Kalabhairavan, which holds the URF world record for the biggest Nandikesha sculputre stood at an impressive height of 72 feet. The head of the effigy built by Njakkanal Pandinjare Kara Samiti measured around 18 feet and the car was made of 10 tonnes of iron material and an equal amount of paddy straw. Onattukathiravan belonging to Krishnapuram Mambrakannel was the second biggest, while several others in varying heights also arrived on the temple premises by evening.

Representing Lord Shiva’s vehicle Nandi, each car had a pair of bulls, one in red and the other in white decorated with caparisons and a large number of ‘kudamanis’. A lot of hard work and precision go into the making of huge cars, a matter of pride for the members of each kara.

The ceremonial head fixing of the bulls is also carried out with much gusto, usually a couple of days before the event. As part of the rituals, the bulls are given garlands from the temple before the cars are drawn to the ground by devotees. According to many devotees, the festival turns more spectacular each year when it comes to the magnificence of effigies and the participation of public.