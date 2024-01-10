GIFT a SubscriptionGift
O. Rajagopal’s opinion about Shashi Tharoor is correct, says Kerala Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan

Tharoor has a special place in the hearts of people in Thiruvananthapuram, says Satheesan

January 10, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala’s Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan (file)

Kerala’s Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The recent remark of BJP leader O. Rajagopal about Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is correct, Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said. Mr. Tharoor has a special place in the hearts of people in Thiruvananthapuram, said Mr. Satheesan.

“Mr. Tharoor will win with a better majority this time (2024 Lok Sabha elections). Even the BJP leaders have realised it,” Mr. Satheesan said in Thrissur on Tuesday while interacting with mediapersons.

“The BJP will never win any seat in Kerala. They are trying to divide people. The Prime Minister preached about women’s power here (Thrissur), while national wrestling champions returned their medals with heavy hearts. Women have been attacked everywhere in the county. People in Kerala will not take the political drama of the BJP seriously,” said Mr. Satheesan.

