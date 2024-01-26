O. Rajagopal, M. Fathima Beevi honoured with Padma Bhushan

January 26, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Union Minister O. Rajagopal and former Supreme Court judge M. Fathima Beevi (posthumously) are the Keralites who have been chosen for Padma Bhushan Awards that were announced on the eve of the Republic Day on Thursday.

Kolkata-based noted playback singer Usha Uthup who has closely associated with the State for several decades has also selected for the Padma Bhushan Award.

Kathakali maestro Sadanam P.V. Balakrishnan, Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, Theyyam folk dancer Narayanan E.P., paddy conservator Sathyanarayana Beleri, Swami Muni Narayana Prasad and late educationist P. Chitran Namboodirippad (posthumously) were selected for the Padma Shri award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajagopal, aged 94, viewed the recognition as a major milestone and acknowledgement for his several decades of public life. Social service without an eye on benefits, he says, has been his life-long responsibility. He added that he has stood steadfast by the BJP right from its initial days when the party had been Jan Sangh, irrespective of the outcome of electoral contests.

M. Fathima Beevi, who passed away a few months ago, was a trailblazer who broke several barriers to become the first woman judge in the Supreme Court. She had also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Balakrishnan, born at Taliparamba in Kannur in 1944, showed an interest in Kathakali right from his childhood. He was initiated into the art form by Sri Kurumathur Narayanan Namboodiripad at Kannur. Subsequently, he was trained by Ramunni Nair and K. Kumarana Nair at the Gandhi Seva Sadan Kathakali Academy, Perus. Mr. Kumarana Nair also guided him in choreography and direction in Kathakali idiom. He has specialised in the Kalluvazhi style, besides studying other styles of Kathakali. Before joining the International Center for Kathakali in 1974, he had left an indelible mark as an artist and teacher in various esteemed institutes such as Sri Muthappan Kathakali Yogam and Gandhi Seva Sadan Kathakali Academy.

Mr. Narayanan, born in 1956, has been recognised for his exceptional contribution to Theyyam, a traditional art form. Initiated into Theyyam at the age of four, Mr. Narayanan has been captivating audiences with performances like Adivettan Theyyam and Patarkulangara Veeran since his teenage. His journey includes learning kalari practice, face writing, and playing instruments under the guidance of Panakad Othena Peruvannan and Azhikode Krishnan Peruvannan. In recognition of his contributions in the field of Theyyam and Theyyachamayam, he has received many recognitions such as Kerala Folklore Academy’s Guru Pooja Award (2009), Uttar Malabar Theyyam Ritual Protection Committee Award (2014), Kerala Folklore Akademi’s Fellowship (2018), and Trichambaram Sree Krishna Seva Samiti Award (2022).

Mr. Beleri, born in 1973, is a farmer-turned-paddy conservator from Bellur in Kasaragod. He has received various recognition for his innovative methods in seed conservation. By cultivating paddy in polybags and focussing on traditional Rajakayama paddy seeds, he has conserved over 600 varieties of traditional seeds from Kerala and Karnataka. His dedication extends beyond paddy, encompassing essential traditional varieties of areca nut, nutmeg, black pepper, and jack. Additionally, he showcases expertise as an apiarist and possesses skills in grafting and budding of plants.

(with inputs from Kannur bureau)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.