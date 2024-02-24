ADVERTISEMENT

N.V. Prabhu a visionary, says Satheesan

February 24, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurating N.V. Prabhu commemorative meeting in Alappuzha on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

N.V. Prabhu, who was instrumental in establishing the Alappuzha Medical College, was a visionary, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was delivering a memorial lecture in connection with the first N.V. Prabhu Memorial All Kerala Open Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Young Men’s Christian Association, Alappuzha, on Saturday.

Mr. Prabhu was the founding secretary of the Medical College Trust. The Thirumala Devaswom Medical College at Vandanam, the first medical college under private management in Kerala, began functioning six decades ago. The government took over the medical college in 1972.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

YMCA Alappuzha president Michael Mathai presided. Former MP K.S. Manoj, former MLA A.A. Shukhoor, District Olympic Association president V.G. Vishnu, Kerala Chess Association treasurer Sunil Pillai and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US