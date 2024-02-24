N.V. Prabhu a visionary, says Satheesan

February 24, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

N.V. Prabhu, who was instrumental in establishing the Alappuzha Medical College, was a visionary, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was delivering a memorial lecture in connection with the first N.V. Prabhu Memorial All Kerala Open Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Young Men’s Christian Association, Alappuzha, on Saturday.

Mr. Prabhu was the founding secretary of the Medical College Trust. The Thirumala Devaswom Medical College at Vandanam, the first medical college under private management in Kerala, began functioning six decades ago. The government took over the medical college in 1972.

YMCA Alappuzha president Michael Mathai presided. Former MP K.S. Manoj, former MLA A.A. Shukhoor, District Olympic Association president V.G. Vishnu, Kerala Chess Association treasurer Sunil Pillai and others spoke.

