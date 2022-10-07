Nutritious food scheme for Thrissur special school students

Minister inaugurates State-level World Cerebral Palsy Day programmes

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 07, 2022 19:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has launched a nutritious food scheme for students of the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) Special School in Thrissur.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, inaugurated the nutritious kitchen set up for the scheme recently. The nutritious food scheme was launched at a cost of ₹45 lakh. The Minister stated that the scheme would be expanded across the State.

Accommodation facility

The Minister also inaugurated the State-level World Cerebral Palsy Day observation at the function. Aloor grama panchayat president K.R. Jojo presided. An accommodation facility constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Children with cerebral palsy, who have made achievements, were felicitated at the function.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mary Issac, member Aloor grama panchayat; C. Chandra Babu, Executive Director-in-Charge, NIPMR; and T.V. Neena, physiatrist, were present. An awareness programme for parents and a seminar for experts in the field of disability was also organised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app