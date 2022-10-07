Nutritious food scheme for Thrissur special school students

Minister inaugurates State-level World Cerebral Palsy Day programmes

The State government has launched a nutritious food scheme for students of the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) Special School in Thrissur.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, inaugurated the nutritious kitchen set up for the scheme recently. The nutritious food scheme was launched at a cost of ₹45 lakh. The Minister stated that the scheme would be expanded across the State.

Accommodation facility

The Minister also inaugurated the State-level World Cerebral Palsy Day observation at the function. Aloor grama panchayat president K.R. Jojo presided. An accommodation facility constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Children with cerebral palsy, who have made achievements, were felicitated at the function.

Mary Issac, member Aloor grama panchayat; C. Chandra Babu, Executive Director-in-Charge, NIPMR; and T.V. Neena, physiatrist, were present. An awareness programme for parents and a seminar for experts in the field of disability was also organised.