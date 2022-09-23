Nutrition project: programmes to be held in three districts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) will organise various programmes in three districts of the State to take the message of Poshan Abhiyan, a Union government project to reduce malnutrition, to the people. The programmes are being organised in the wake of the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation’s directive to organise food fairs, recipe contests, and sensitisation drives on nutrition in the State’s panchayats where minorities are concentrated. The directive is part of the fifth Poshan Maah (nutrition month) observance in the country.

Awareness classes

On Monday, the KSWDC will organise an awareness class in Kozhikode for anganwadi workers, adolescent girls, and pregnant women. The programme, being organised in association with the Kozhikode district panchayat at the Kozhikode District Planning Hall at 2 p.m., will see experts lead classes on the availability of nutritious food and problems caused by its lack. In Thiruvananthapuram, an awareness class for schoolchildren on nutrition and menstrual hygiene will be held at Nemom Victory School on September 29.

Start-up ideas

A ‘grand idea contest’ (competition on start-up ideas for launching healthy food products) and a recipe contest will be organised by the KSWDC women’s cell for students of Alphonsa College, Pala, Kottayam district, on September 28 and 29. The award distribution and an awareness class on nutritious food for adolescents will be held on September 30.