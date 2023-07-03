Nurture good waste disposal culture, Minister tells local bodies

July 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh has stressed the importance of public participation in solid waste management plans and urged local bodies to cultivate a proper waste disposal culture among citizens.

It was primarily the responsibility of local self-government institutions to foster the habit of making proper use of facilities like dustbins after preliminary segregation of waste, the Minister said in his inaugural address at the State-level workshop series for elected representatives of urban local bodies and implementation officers here.

The two-day event, titled ‘Maattam’ (Change), was organised by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), as part of a workshop series planned in four zones across the State.

The workshop will analyse the shortcomings in solid waste management in each corporation found as part of the KSWMP data collection. Based on this, decisions will be taken on the sub-projects to be implemented in the short term. The workshops will set the platform for taking up a master plan by corporations for attaining sustainability in waste management. Experts and officials will make presentations, followed by group discussion and project presentation.

Mr. Rajesh also urged the local bodies to seek public opinion while formulating waste management plans and creating effective awareness against littering. He directed them to prepare projects thoroughly to utilise the funds earmarked for these projects properly and promptly.

The Minister said the target set by local bodies in achieving cent percent results in the source-level management of biodegradable waste and doorstep collection of non -biodegradable waste was yet to be met and suggested that green technology be leveraged to achieve the goals efficiently.

He also mooted a proposal to impart training for members of the Haritha Karma Sena in the segregation process, besides ensuring that they were provided with protective gear and a reasonable remuneration.

People’s representatives from 87 municipalities and six corporations would receive training as part of ‘Maattam.’ In the next phase, the workshop series would be conducted in other zones including Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Nava Kerala Mission State Coordinator T.N. Seema presided over the function.

Delivering the keynote address, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government (LSG), Sarada Muraleedharan highlighted the need to leverage technical resources for the KSWMP. Principal Director, LSG M.G. Rajamanickam, KSWMP Project Director Mohammed Y. Safirulla, and Kerala Municipal Chairman’s Chamber chairman M. Krishnadas were among those present.

The workshop will deliberate various topics including detailed plans for solid waste management in accordance with the parameters prescribed in the National Solid Waste Management Manual, achievements by local bodies, and the existing challenges, conceiving new waste disposal projects and changes in consumer habits.

