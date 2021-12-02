Nurture culture of innovation, CM tells youth

Pinarayi inaugurates Young Innovators Programme organised under the aegis of K-DISC

Kerala’s ambition of transforming itself into a knowledge society hinged on nurturing a culture of innovation among the youth, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan was formally inaugurating the fourth edition of the Young Innovators Programme (YIP), organised under the aegis of Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), here on Thursday.

The State could develop only when youngsters played an active role in developing innovative solutions to everyday problems in society, he said.

Calling YIP an unparalleled endeavour in the country, he said it brings together school and college students and researchers under a common platform to identify young innovators. K-DISC has been offering the participants technical and financial support in realising their innovative ideas across 20 diverse themes.

Witnessing a massive growth in popularity since its launch in 2018 when the inaugural YIP featured 203 students, the programme currently has 5,500 registered educational institutions. K-DISC has targeted the participation of 1 lakh students representing as many as 30,000 teams during the current edition.

Each edition involves a four-year-long process that includes mentorship, several rounds of evaluation, fab lab and rapid prototyping, road shows, and separate tracks for accelerated, normal and rapid innovation that depends on the nature and requirements of selected ideas.

The Chief Minister said the programme has introduced new themes such as digital and creative art forms, biotechnology and genetics, problems of the marginalised, and innovation collectives and cooperatives. Mentoring will also be provided in domain, technology, business plan, intellectual property and prototyping. Several higher educational and research institutions across the State have been designated as domain mentoring institutions.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty presided over the function. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary and K-DISC executive vice chairman K.M. Abraham, Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Rajasree M.S., and K-DISC member secretary PV. Unnikrishnan also spoke on the occasion.