Nursing students stage sit-in

The students of SI-MET College of Nursing, Malampuzha, staged a sit-in on the campus on Monday demanding better facilities.

About 650 students of BSc Nursing and Post-BSc Nursing programmes took part in the day-long agitation.

They alleged that the college authorities were siphoning off the PTA funds without spending it for development. They demanded that hostel facilities be improved. The students warned that they would launch an agitation if the authorities did not heed their demands.