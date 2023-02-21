ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing student from Ernakulam gang-raped in Kozhikode

February 21, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Kozhikode

Kasaba police registered case on Monday following complaint by survivor

The Hindu Bureau

A nursing student from Ernakulam was allegedly gang-raped at a rented facility on mini bypass road here on Saturday night. The incident came to light when the girl approached the Kasaba police on Monday. 

Police sources said the girl was given liquor ahead of the alleged sexual assault. Two of her friends who were reportedly behind the incident left the district after abandoning her near the KSRTC bus stand in Kozhikode. 

The girl hailing from Ernakulam district was staying at a paying guest facility. One of the suspected persons too is a native of Ernakulam. The gang reportedly attacked her in an intoxicated state. 

It was some of her classmates who first learnt about the incident, and they informed the college authorities. Later, the victim revealed details of the assault during a counselling session. 

The Kasaba police who registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code said they had identified the suspects, and that their arrest would be recorded soon. CCTV visuals too were recovered from various locations as evidence to support the investigation, they added.

