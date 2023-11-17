Nursing college inaugurated  

November 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The government aims to make Kerala a health hub by expanding medical education, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said while inaugurating a nursing college at Kottarakara on Thursday.

“Kerala is globally renowned for its excellence in nursing. Out of the 25 nursing colleges envisioned, 16 nursing colleges have already been started. The government nursing college has wide possibilities in the education sector of Kottarakara,” he said.

The Minister added that several projects are being planned for the development of Kottarakara taluk hospital. “New units and blocks will be soon added. Development works including municipal building and market will also commence soon,” he said.

Kottarakara municipal chairman S. R. Ramesh presided over the function while Kottarakara block panchayat president A. Abhilash and Vettikavala block panchayat president K.N. Harshakumar were also present on the occasion.

