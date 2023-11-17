HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nursing college inaugurated  

November 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government aims to make Kerala a health hub by expanding medical education, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said while inaugurating a nursing college at Kottarakara on Thursday.

“Kerala is globally renowned for its excellence in nursing. Out of the 25 nursing colleges envisioned, 16 nursing colleges have already been started. The government nursing college has wide possibilities in the education sector of Kottarakara,” he said.

The Minister added that several projects are being planned for the development of Kottarakara taluk hospital. “New units and blocks will be soon added. Development works including municipal building and market will also commence soon,” he said.

Kottarakara municipal chairman S. R. Ramesh presided over the function while Kottarakara block panchayat president A. Abhilash and Vettikavala block panchayat president K.N. Harshakumar were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.