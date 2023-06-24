Nurses’ union protests against transfer of State leaders

June 24, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Members of the Kerala Government Nurses’ Union on Saturday staged a protest outside the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, against the abrupt transfers of their State president K.S. Santhosh and vice president Sindhu Bhaskar.

A release quoting district functionaries of the union said that Mr. Santhosh, who is working under the Directorate of Health Services, was transferred thrice in seven months. Ms. Bhaskar, who is suffering from cancer, was transferred from her home district Pathanamthitta to Kannur and from there to Malappuram in another three months. They alleged that this was in violation of an agreement reached between representatives of staff service organisations and government authorities in 2016 that State leaders would not be transferred abruptly. The union demanded that the transfer orders be revoked.

