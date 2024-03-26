GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nurses trained for creating cancer awareness among tribals in Wayanad

March 26, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nurses appointed to the Digitally Connected Tribal Area project, who completed three-weeks of training programme under the Community Oncology cancer research division and the nursing department of the Regional Cancer Centre, were issued certificates at a function held at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) on Friday last.

Digitally Connected Tribal Area is a project jointly undertaken by the C-DAC and the RCC at Wayanad, for creating cancer awareness and promoting early cancer screening amongst the tribals.

The project is funded by the State SC/ST department and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The scheme has been envisaged to promote good health, employment and education of the tribals. The nurses who have been roped into the project and who have been given three weeks’ hands-on training will be engaged for cancer screening promotion activities in Wayanad, under the leadership of the RCC and the Health department, an official release said here.

