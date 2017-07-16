Nurses to be paid government wages, says Archbishop

Archbishop Soosa Pakiam M., president of Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), told a press conference here on Sunday that hospitals under Catholic managements had been directed to pay nurses’ salaries as per government recommendation.

He said a committee had been appointed to look into the wage structure and the decision had been taken to issue instructions to hospital managements.

However, the Archbishop called on the State government to help small hospitals in rural areas that had fallen on hard days. These hospitals catered to the requirements of the poor in the rural areas and they needed a helping hand. Many of these hospitals might not be in a position to pay higher wages, he added. He was speaking after the 30th general assembly of KRLCC that concluded at the Pastoral Orientation Centre.

Bishops’ council too

Earlier, a press release from Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council had said that an 11-member committee comprising representatives from KCBC Labour and Health Commissions and Catholic hospitals had recommended salary increase for nurses. The increase would be effective from August, the press release said.

The bishops also had pointed to nursing homes and small hospitals in rural areas and called on the government for steps to protect them.