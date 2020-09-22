Nurses protest against action in body mix-up

Nurses at the District Hospital here staged a protest on Tuesday demanding revocation of the punitive action against the nursing staff in connection with a recent mix-up of two women’s bodies at the hospital morgue.

The protesters said that some temporary nursing staff were made scapegoats for the mistake of others. They said some others, including the resident medical officer in charge of the morgue, were being saved by taking action against the nursing staff.

The body of a tribeswoman who died in mysterious circumstances at Attappady was brought to the District Hospital for postmortem. The hospital staff mistakenly released the tribeswoman’s body to the relatives of an elderly woman who had died of COVID-19. The relatives cremated the Attappady woman’s body as per the pandemic protocol thinking that it was theirs.

The mix-up of bodies raised protests from various quarters. The authorities dismissed five temporary nursing staff and suspended one permanent employee.