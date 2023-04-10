ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses of private hospitals in Thrissur to go on 72-hour strike from Tuesday

April 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thrissur

United Nurses Association has called for the agitation raising various demands, including minimum daily wages of ₹1,500

The Hindu Bureau

Nurses of private hospitals in Thrissur district will go on a 72-hour agitation from Tuesday demanding an increase in their wages.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) has called for the agitation raising various demands, including minimum daily wages of ₹1,500 and 50% interim relief. They also demand that contract laws be scrapped and labour laws be enforced. They are also seeking to implement the latest recommendations of the Pay Commission.

According to the UNA, the nurses will boycott all services, including intensive care unit duty, for 72 hours. None of the nurses will join duty on these days, it said.

Following the strike call, some of the hospitals in the district have started discharging patients. Relatives have been directed to get the patients admitted to hospitals in neighbouring districts.

According to the private hospital managements, the State government will take a decision on increase in wages. Though multiple rounds of discussions were held, no consensus could be reached.

