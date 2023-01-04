Nurses in State’s private hospitals to launch protest 

January 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Thrissur

Nurses in private hospitals in the State are planning to go on strike once again. Their protest is to press their charter of demands, including increasing their daily wages to ₹1,500.

As an initial step, nurses in private health institutions in Thrissur district will observe a token protest on Thursday. They will boycott out-patient services. However, casualty services will be excluded from the agitation.

Talks fail

According to the United Nurses Association, nurses across the State will launch an agitation if their demands are not considered favourably. Efforts were made to hold discussions at the Labour Commissioner’s offices in Ernakulam and Thrissur. The discussion at Ernakulam failed to reach a consensus while the representatives of the private hospitals did not arrive for the discussion in Thrissur. The nurses were forced to go on strike in these circumstances, the UNA said.

The private hospitals ignore the rules of the State Labour department, the UNA sources alleged. The UNA will consider excluding from the agitation private hospitals that which are ready to pay at least 50% of the wages demanded by the association. “Nurses are termed angels only when an epidemic or disaster strike the State. On other times, they are ignored,” said the UNA.