Nurses at Kannur medical college to stage protest

Nurses at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, supported by opposition unions, Kerala NGO Association and Kerala Government Nurses Union, have announced an indicative strike on July 17. The protest is in response to the denial of employee rights and withholding of benefits.

Despite the hospital being taken over by the government, the appointment of employees, including nurses, to full government employee status remains incomplete. The nurses demand protection of salaries received at the time of the government takeover, determination of job posts, provision of gratuity and other benefits, promotion for employees with 16 to 28 years of service during the cooperative medical college period, correction of basic salary discrepancies, release of withheld benefits for retired employees, and abandonment of plans to recover salaries received in 2019.

The transition to government control has created significant disparities in pay and service conditions compared to other government medical colleges in State. Nurses, including those with long service years, face monthly pay cuts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 due to the government’s decision to recognise seniority from 2019 onwards. This has led to widespread dissatisfaction and protests.

The salary discrepancies have particularly affected nurses who retired on May 31 without receiving their entitled benefits. While doctors receive UGC-scale salaries despite seniority losses, nurses suffer from reduced seniority and corresponding pay cuts.

Former Kannur Corporation Mayor T.O. Mohanan will inaugurate the protest. The State committee of the Trained Nurses Association of India will support the strike, with State president Professor Renu Susan Thomas and membership committee chairperson Dr. Jocelyn Marriott planning to participate and submit a petition urging the government to address the issues.

The strike aims to highlight and resolve the long-standing grievances of nursing staff at the hospital

