Nurses’ association urges intervention of CM, Health Minister in assault case

August 01, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The United Nurses Association (UNA) which has been on an agitation against the management of Nyle Hospital, Kaiparambu, for the last six days demanded urgent intervention of the Chief Minister and the Health Minister in the issue on Tuesday.

The nurses of private hospitals in Thrissur district have been protesting against an alleged assault on staff of the hospital, including a pregnant nurse, by Dr. V.R. Aloke, managing director of Nyle Hospital, recently.

According to UNA sources, Dr. Aloke allegedly assaulted a few staff members of the hospital during a consensus talk in connection with the decision of the hospital to dismiss six workers. The discussion was called by the district labour officer.

“Even after six days of the incident, the police refuse to take action against the MD of the hospital who attacked a pregnant woman. So, we have decided to staged a dharna at the Collectorate from Tuesday demanding justice. The nurses will also stage a protest against Dr. Aloke at Nyle Hospital. Nurses will observe a ‘Black Day’ across the State,” said a press release from the UNA.

The UNA has threatened to extend the agitation across the State if the police failed to take action against the hospital MD.

The hospital sources, however, alleged that it was the nurses who had assaulted the managing director.

