Nurses’ agitation turns violent

An agitation launched by nurses at Bharath Hospital here turned violent when the police tried to forcibly remove them. Following this, the United Nurses Association (UNA) declared a ‘black day’ on Saturday.

Nearly half a dozen nurses whose services were terminated by the management following their participation in last month’s agitation had been on the warpath for 40 days. Their numbers increased as the management took disciplinary action against more nurses. On Friday, nurses under the UNA took out a protest march from the district collectorate to Bharath Hospital, but they were stopped by the police near the Sreemahadevar temple, Thirunakkara. Many staged a protest at the gates of the hospital.

Hospitalised

The police used force to remove the agitating nurses near the hospital. Many tried to run away and a few collapsed on the road.

Seven agitators, including one activist of the UNA, and six agitating nurses from the hospital have been admitted to General Hospital in the town. The police said they tried to remove the agitating nurses who were obstructing the gates of the hospital as an ambulance had to be let in. However, UNA activists later said it was a ploy by the management.

Earlier, P.C. George, MLA, asked the management to settle the issue amicably. Inaugurating the march organised by the UNA, he said the nurses’ organisation would be forced to take legal recourse if the managements failed to come to the negotiating table.