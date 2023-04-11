Nurses agitation in Thrissur district called off

April 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The 72-hour-long agitation of nurses of private hospitals in Thrissur district that started on Tuesday was called off after hospital management agreed to pay 50% of the salary as interim relief.

The protest called by the United Nurses Association (UNA) was called off after all hospital managements, except Elite Mission Hospital, agreed to pay 50% of the salary as interim relief, said UNA sources.

Nurses of all hospitals except the Elite Mission Hospital will join duty from Wednesday. However, the nurses will continue their agitation in front of the collectorate in a shift system, without affecting their duty, in solidarity with the nurses of Elite Mission Hospital, the UNA sources said.

On Tuesday morning, the protesting nurses took out a rally to the District Collectorate. They boycotted duties, including in the ICU and causality. However, nurses of half a dozen hospitals, which agreed to the demands of the nurses, stayed away from the protest.

UNA national president Jasmin Shah inaugurated the dharna. State President Shoby Joseph presided over the protest.

“The nurses were forced to protest as the managements delayed implementation of pay revision even after five years,” Mr. Shah said.

Increasing minimum daily wages to ₹1,500 and paying 50% of the salary as interim relief until implementation of the pay revision were the main demands of the nurses. Ending contract/daily wages appointments in hospitals, maintaining approved nurses-patients ratio, implementation of labour laws and action against managements, who refuse to implement the labour laws were their other demands.

If managements failed to implement the demands, the UNA will initiate an indefinite strike in the state, they said.

The management of the Elite Mission hospital has called the nurses for a discussion on Wednesday morning.